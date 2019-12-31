Highest EPS Growth in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Chefs Warehouse (CHEF, ANDE, UNFI, SYY, SPTN)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a EPS growth of 337,368.4%. Andersons Inc is next with a EPS growth of 123,333.3%. United Natural ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,940.7%.
Sysco Corp follows with a EPS growth of 4,411.8%, and Spartannash Co rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,133.8%.
