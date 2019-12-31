MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest EPS Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Shoe Carnival (SCVL, FRAN, ANF, GES, EXPR)

Written on Tue, 12/31/2019 - 2:12am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Shoe Carnival ranks highest with a EPS growth of 69,444.4%. Following is Francescas Holdi with a EPS growth of 45,714.3%. Abercrombie & Fi ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 39,745.2%.

Guess? Inc follows with a EPS growth of 33,755.1%, and Express Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 28,557.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Shoe Carnival and will alert subscribers who have SCVL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest eps growth shoe carnival :fran francescas holdi abercrombie & fi guess? inc express inc

Ticker(s): SCVL ANF GES EXPR

Contact Shiri Gupta