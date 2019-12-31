Highest EPS Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Shoe Carnival (SCVL, FRAN, ANF, GES, EXPR)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Shoe Carnival ranks highest with a EPS growth of 69,444.4%. Following is Francescas Holdi with a EPS growth of 45,714.3%. Abercrombie & Fi ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 39,745.2%.
Guess? Inc follows with a EPS growth of 33,755.1%, and Express Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 28,557.6%.
