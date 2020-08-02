Highest EBITDA Growth in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Scansource Inc (SCSC, TECD, AXE, ARW, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Scansource Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.7%. Tech Data Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 40.0%. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 27.2%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.5%, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 16.8%.

