Highest EBITDA Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Quaker Chemical (KWR, FUL, OMN, RYAM, PAH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Quaker Chemical ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 162.0%. Following is Hb Fuller Co with a EBITDA growth of 113.7%. Omnova Solutions ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 112.0%.

Rayonier Adv follows with a EBITDA growth of 107.3%, and Platform Special rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 60.5%.

