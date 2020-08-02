Highest EBITDA Growth in the Residential REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Bluerock Residen (BRG, UMH, IRT, AMH, ACC)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bluerock Residen ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 160.8%. Following is Umh Properties I with a EBITDA growth of 117.0%. Independence Rea ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 26.3%.

American Homes-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.6%, and American Campus rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 20.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Campus and will alert subscribers who have ACC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.