Highest EBITDA Growth in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A (HF, JLL, MMI, RLGY, RMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 52.2%. Jones Lang Lasal is next with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%. Marcus & Millich ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 15.1%.

Realogy Holdings follows with a EBITDA growth of 12.9%, and Re/Max Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -2.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 32.0%. We continue to monitor Re/Max Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.