Highest EBITDA Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Allergan Plc (AGN, ANIP, LLY, SUPN, MRK)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Allergan Plc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 354.9%. Following is Ani Pharmaceutic with a EBITDA growth of 90.3%. Eli Lilly & Co ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 60.9%.

Supernus Pharmac follows with a EBITDA growth of 59.4%, and Merck & Co rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 58.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Allergan Plc on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $130.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Allergan Plc have risen 48.0%. We continue to monitor Allergan Plc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.