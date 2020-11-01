Highest EBITDA Growth in the Personal Products Industry Detected in Shares of Edgewell Persona (EPC, REV, COTY, MED, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Edgewell Persona ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 321.4%. Revlon Inc-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 173.5%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 160.4%.

Medifast Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 58.7%, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 22.5%.

