Highest EBITDA Growth in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT, FARM, HAIN, FLO, LNDC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Freshpet Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 249.1%. Farmer Bros Co is next with a EBITDA growth of 80.1%. Hain Celestial ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 65.5%.

Flowers Foods follows with a EBITDA growth of 59.7%, and Landec Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 47.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Freshpet Inc on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Freshpet Inc have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor Freshpet Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.