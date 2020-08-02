Highest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry Detected in Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (AM, STNG, ASC, TRGP, TNK)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Antero Midstream Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 331.1%. Scorpio Tankers is next with a EBITDA growth of 274.9%. Ardmore Shipping ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 118.1%.

Targa Resources follows with a EBITDA growth of 108.7%, and Teekay Tank-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 99.9%.

