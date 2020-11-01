Highest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry Detected in Shares of Pacific Ethanol (PEIX, INT, PSX, DK, NS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Pacific Ethanol ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 257.1%. Following is World Fuel Svcs with a EBITDA growth of 159.5%. Phillips 66 ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 121.0%.

Delek Us Holding follows with a EBITDA growth of 120.5%, and Nustar Energy L P rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 103.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of World Fuel Svcs on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $31.69. Since that recommendation, shares of World Fuel Svcs have risen 34.1%. We continue to monitor World Fuel Svcs for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.