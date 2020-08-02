MySmarTrend
Highest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG, REI, WPX, PE, COP)

Written on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:23am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cabot Oil & Gas ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 339.2%. Ring Energy Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 250.4%. Wpx Energy ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 157.7%.

Parsley Energy-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 132.9%, and Conocophillips rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 130.8%.

