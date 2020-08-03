MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry Detected in Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG, REI, WPX, PE, COP)

Written on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 5:29am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cabot Oil & Gas ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 339.2%. Following is Ring Energy Inc with a EBITDA growth of 250.4%. Wpx Energy ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 157.7%.

Parsley Energy-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 132.9%, and Conocophillips rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 130.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cabot Oil & Gas and will alert subscribers who have COG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest ebitda growth cabot oil & gas amex:rei ring energy inc wpx energy parsley energy-a ConocoPhillips

Ticker(s): COG WPX PE COP

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.