Highest EBITDA Growth in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Msa Safety Inc (MSA, HNI, KNL, ARC, ACCO)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 178.3%. Following is Hni Corp with a EBITDA growth of 79.1%. Knoll Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 60.6%.

Arc Document Sol follows with a EBITDA growth of 38.3%, and Acco Brands Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 25.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Arc Document Sol on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Arc Document Sol have risen 19.1%. We continue to monitor Arc Document Sol for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.