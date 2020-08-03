Highest EBITDA Growth in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Msa Safety Inc (MSA, HNI, KNL, ARC, ACCO)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 178.3%. Hni Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 79.1%. Knoll Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 60.6%.

Arc Document Sol follows with a EBITDA growth of 38.3%, and Acco Brands Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 25.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arc Document Sol and will alert subscribers who have ARC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.