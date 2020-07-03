Highest EBITDA Growth in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Msa Safety Inc (MSA, HNI, KNL, ARC, ACCO)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Msa Safety Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 178.3%. Following is Hni Corp with a EBITDA growth of 79.1%. Knoll Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 60.6%.

Arc Document Sol follows with a EBITDA growth of 38.3%, and Acco Brands Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 25.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hni Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hni Corp in search of a potential trend change.