Highest EBITDA Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY, CNC, MGLN, WCG, CI)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 91.5%. Following is Centene Corp with a EBITDA growth of 57.6%. Magellan Health ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 47.0%.

Wellcare Health follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.1%, and Cigna Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 20.4%.

