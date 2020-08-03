Highest EBITDA Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Circor Intl (CIR, CFX, SPXC, RXN, SNHY)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Circor Intl ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 251.8%. Following is Colfax Corp with a EBITDA growth of 131.4%. Spx Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 124.9%.

Rexnord Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 96.2%, and Sun Hydraulics rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 94.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Circor Intl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Circor Intl in search of a potential trend change.