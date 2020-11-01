Highest EBITDA Growth in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Energizer Holdin (ENR, KMB, SPB, CL, CENTA)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Energizer Holdin ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%. Kimberly-Clark is next with a EBITDA growth of 23.5%. Spectrum Brands ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 22.9%.

Colgate-Palmoliv follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.7%, and Central Garden-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Central Garden-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Central Garden-A have risen 20.6%. We continue to monitor Central Garden-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.