Highest EBITDA Growth in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Lennar Corp-A (LEN, BZH, CCS, HOV, KBH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Lennar Corp-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 159.4%. Beazer Homes Usa is next with a EBITDA growth of 138.6%. Century Communit ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 127.4%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. follows with a EBITDA growth of 111.9%, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 92.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kb Home on November 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Kb Home have risen 5.8%. We continue to monitor Kb Home for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.