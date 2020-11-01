Highest EBITDA Growth in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Ollie'S Bargain (OLLI, DG, DLTR, TGT, BIG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ollie'S Bargain ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.2%. Dollar General C is next with a EBITDA growth of 17.0%. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%.

Target Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%.

