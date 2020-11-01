Highest EBITDA Growth in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Thermon Group Ho (THR, AMOT, ROK, WIRE, EMR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Thermon Group Ho ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 74.3%. Following is Allied Motion Te with a EBITDA growth of 25.2%. Rockwell Automat ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 23.7%.

Encore Wire follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.0%, and Emerson Elec Co rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 18.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Emerson Elec Co on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Emerson Elec Co have risen 25.4%. We continue to monitor Emerson Elec Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.