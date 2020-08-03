Highest EBITDA Growth in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Firstenergy Corp (FE, GXP, NEE, SO, EIX)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Firstenergy Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 121.4%. Great Plains Ene is next with a EBITDA growth of 54.0%. Nextera Energy ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 49.0%.

Southern Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 48.1%, and Edison Intl rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 43.6%.

