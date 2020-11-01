Highest EBITDA Growth in the Diversified REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Alexander & Bald (ALEX, AHH, LXP, STOR, WPC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Alexander & Bald ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 104.1%. Following is Armada Hoffler P with a EBITDA growth of 41.0%. Lexington Realty ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 38.4%.

Store Capital follows with a EBITDA growth of 34.7%, and Wp Carey Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 28.8%.

