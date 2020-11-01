Highest EBITDA Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Moneygram Intern (MGI, CATM, WU, WEX, PYPL)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Moneygram Intern ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 321.5%. Cardtronics Pl-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 213.0%. Western Union ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 87.9%.

Wex Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 69.2%, and Paypal Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 57.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Moneygram Intern on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.85. Since that call, shares of Moneygram Intern have fallen 43.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.