Highest EBITDA Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Cardtronics Pl-A (CATM, SRT, WU, WEX, PYPL)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cardtronics Pl-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 213.0%. Following is Startek, Inc. with a EBITDA growth of 102.4%. Western Union ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 87.9%.

Wex Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 69.2%, and Paypal Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 57.5%.

