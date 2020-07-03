Highest EBITDA Growth in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc (USCR, EXP, VMC, MLM, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 91.7%. Following is Eagle Materials with a EBITDA growth of 64.0%. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 45.4%.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a EBITDA growth of 41.4%, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 41.2%.

