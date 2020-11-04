Highest EBITDA Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry Detected in Shares of Manitowoc Co (MTW, SPAR, ASTE, BLBD, TEX)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Manitowoc Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 119.5%. Spartan Motors is next with a EBITDA growth of 113.7%. Astec Industries ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 70.7%.

Blue Bird Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 62.5%, and Terex Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 54.1%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Terex Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Terex Corp in search of a potential trend change.