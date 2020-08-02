Highest EBITDA Growth in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry Detected in Shares of Manitowoc Co (MTW, SPAR, ASTE, BLBD, TEX)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Manitowoc Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 119.5%. Following is Spartan Motors with a EBITDA growth of 113.7%. Astec Industries ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 70.7%.

Blue Bird Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 62.5%, and Terex Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 54.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Manitowoc Co and will alert subscribers who have MTW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.