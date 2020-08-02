Highest EBITDA Growth in the Communications Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Kvh Industries (KVHI, EMKR, DGII, VIAV, CAMP)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Kvh Industries ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 395.0%. Emcore Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 172.5%. Digi Intl Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 134.0%.

Viavi Solutions follows with a EBITDA growth of 132.6%, and Calamp Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 127.4%.

