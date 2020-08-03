Highest EBITDA Growth in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Cable One Inc (CABO, CHTR, CMCSA, MSGN, DISH)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cable One Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 18.1%. Charter Commun-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 13.1%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 9.1%.

Msg Networks- A follows with a EBITDA growth of 5.6%, and Dish Network-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 2.1%.

