Highest EBITDA Growth in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Discovery Comm-A (DISCA, DISCK, TSQ, MEG, HMTV)

Written on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 5:31am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Discovery Comm-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 418.9%. Discovery Comm-C is next with a EBITDA growth of 418.9%. Townsquare Med-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 174.3%.

Media General follows with a EBITDA growth of 92.3%, and Hemisphere Media rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 69.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Media General and will alert subscribers who have MEG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

