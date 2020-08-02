Highest EBITDA Growth in the Biotechnology Industry Detected in Shares of Biomarin Pharmac (BMRN, ALXN, CELG, RGEN, LGND)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Biomarin Pharmac ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 156.0%. Following is Alexion Pharm with a EBITDA growth of 121.4%. Celgene Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 116.7%.

Repligen Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 103.7%, and Ligand Pharm rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 45.6%.

