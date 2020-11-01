Highest EBITDA Growth in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Vonage Holdings (VG, IRDM, CTL, CCOI, ZAYO)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Vonage Holdings ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 45.2%. Following is Iridium Communic with a EBITDA growth of 39.1%. Centurylink Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 39.0%.

Cogent Communica follows with a EBITDA growth of 33.4%, and Zayo Group Holdi rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zayo Group Holdi on January 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Zayo Group Holdi have risen 35.3%. We continue to monitor Zayo Group Holdi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.