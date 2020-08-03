Highest EBITDA Growth in the Alternative Carriers Industry Detected in Shares of Iridium Communic (IRDM, CTL, CCOI, ZAYO, I)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Iridium Communic ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 39.1%. Centurylink Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 39.0%. Cogent Communica ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.4%.

Zayo Group Holdi follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%, and Intelsat Sa rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 0.0%.

