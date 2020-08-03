Highest EBITDA Growth in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Radiant Logistic (RLGT, ECHO, XPO, FDX, ATSG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Radiant Logistic ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 72.9%. Following is Echo Global Logi with a EBITDA growth of 49.2%. Xpo Logistics In ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.9%.

Fedex Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.6%, and Air Transport Se rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 22.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Radiant Logistic on January 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.92. Since that call, shares of Radiant Logistic have fallen 16.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.