Highest EBITDA Growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Kratos Defense & (KTOS, KEYW, AIR, TGI, ATRO)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Kratos Defense & ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 239.8%. Keyw Holding Cor is next with a EBITDA growth of 199.4%. Aar Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 151.6%.

Triumph Group follows with a EBITDA growth of 141.8%, and Astronics Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 136.7%.

