Highest Earnings Yield in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Artesian Res-A (ARTNA, CWCO, SJW, CTWS, WTR)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Artesian Res-A ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 3.9%. Cons Water Co-Or is next with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Sjw Group ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

Conn Water Svc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.0%, and Aqua America Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

