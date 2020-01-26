Highest Earnings Yield in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Realogy Holdings (RLGY, JLL, ASPS, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Realogy Holdings ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 13.2%. Jones Lang Lasal is next with a an earnings yield of 5.5%. Altisource Port ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.

Marcus & Millich follows with a an earnings yield of 4.8%, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.

