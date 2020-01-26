Highest Earnings Yield in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Lannett Co Inc (LCI, MYL, ENDP, SUPN, PBH)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Lannett Co Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 18.6%. Mylan Nv is next with a an earnings yield of 11.8%. Endo Internation ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 11.2%.
Supernus Pharmac follows with a an earnings yield of 6.8%, and Prestige Brands rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 6.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Endo Internation on August 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Endo Internation have risen 93.5%. We continue to monitor Endo Internation for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest earnings yield lannett co inc mylan nv :endp endo internation supernus pharmac prestige brands