Highest Earnings Yield in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co (IP, WRK, PKG, SEE, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 9.3%. Westrock Co is next with a an earnings yield of 8.2%. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.0%.
Sealed Air Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.0%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Westrock Co on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Westrock Co have risen 11.4%. We continue to monitor Westrock Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest earnings yield intl paper co westrock co packaging corp sealed air corp sonoco products