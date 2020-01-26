Highest Earnings Yield in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Intl Paper Co (IP, WRK, PKG, SEE, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Intl Paper Co ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 9.3%. Westrock Co is next with a an earnings yield of 8.2%. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.0%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.0%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.

