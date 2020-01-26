Highest Earnings Yield in the Industrial REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es (MNR, DRE, EGP, FR, IIPR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Monmouth Real Es ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Following is Duke Realty Corp with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Eastgroup Prop ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 1.4%.

First Ind Realty follows with a an earnings yield of 1.4%, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 1.3%.

