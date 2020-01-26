Highest Earnings Yield in the General Merchandise Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Big Lots Inc (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Big Lots Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 15.9%. Following is Dollar Tree Inc with a an earnings yield of 5.3%. Target Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

Dollar General C follows with a an earnings yield of 3.0%, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Target Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Target Corp in search of a potential trend change.