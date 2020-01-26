Highest Earnings Yield in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Value Line Inc (VALU, NDAQ, ICE, FDS, CME)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Value Line Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 4.2%. Following is Nasdaq Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.8%. Intercontinental ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

Factset Research follows with a an earnings yield of 2.7%, and Cme Group Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Value Line Inc on November 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Value Line Inc have risen 28.5%. We continue to monitor Value Line Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.