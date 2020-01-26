Highest Earnings Yield in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of American Public (APEI, GHC, LOPE, ABCD, LRN)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
American Public ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 5.4%. Following is Graham Holding-B with a an earnings yield of 5.2%. Grand Canyon Edu ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.8%.
Cambium Learning follows with a an earnings yield of 3.2%, and K12 Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.
