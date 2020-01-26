Highest Earnings Yield in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Fluor Corp (FLR, AGX, TPC, GVA, DY)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Fluor Corp ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 15.0%. Argan Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 11.0%. Tutor Perini Cor ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 8.8%.

Granite Constr follows with a an earnings yield of 7.8%, and Dycom Inds rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 7.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dycom Inds on December 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.94. Since that call, shares of Dycom Inds have fallen 5.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.