Highest Earnings Yield in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Trinseo Sa (TSE, KRO, LYB, KOP, WLK)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Trinseo Sa ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 25.3%. Kronos Worldwide is next with a an earnings yield of 21.4%. Lyondellbasell-A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 13.0%.

Koppers Holdings follows with a an earnings yield of 12.9%, and Westlake Chemica rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 10.2%.

