Highest Earnings Yield in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Synchronoss Tech (SNCR, AVYA, EBIX, CDK, CTXS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Synchronoss Tech ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 13.8%. Following is Avaya Holdings Corp. with a an earnings yield of 10.4%. Ebix Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 8.9%.

Cdk Global Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 5.2%, and Citrix Systems rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

