Highest Earnings Yield in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Synchronoss Tech (SNCR, AVYA, EBIX, CDK, CTXS)

Written on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:33am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Synchronoss Tech ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 13.8%. Following is Avaya Holdings Corp. with a an earnings yield of 10.4%. Ebix Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 8.9%.

Cdk Global Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 5.2%, and Citrix Systems rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

