Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of American Water W (AWK, CWT, WTR, SJW, CTWS)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

American Water W ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 146.8. Calif Water Srvc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 116.3. Aqua America Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 109.7.

Sjw Group follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 98.5, and Conn Water Svc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 95.0.

