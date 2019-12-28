Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Avis Budget Grou (CAR, HTZ, R, PTSI, USAK)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Avis Budget Grou ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,237.3. Following is Hertz Global Hol with a a debt to equity ratio of 978.0. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 190.8.

Pam Transport follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 158.6, and Usa Truck Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 155.5.

