Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Avis Budget Grou (CAR, HTZ, R, PTSI, USAK)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Avis Budget Grou ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,237.3. Following is Hertz Global Hol with a a debt to equity ratio of 978.0. Ryder System Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 190.8.
Pam Transport follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 158.6, and Usa Truck Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 155.5.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Usa Truck Inc on September 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.20. Since that call, shares of Usa Truck Inc have fallen 11.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
